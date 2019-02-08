Naidu to inaugurate APIIC Tower I at Mangalagiri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Tower I, at Mangalagiri on Friday. He will also lay the foundation stone for Tower 2 on the occasion.

APIIC vice-chairman and MD K Babu and Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao on Thursday inspected the arrangements at the APIIC Towers. While the Tower I has a built-up area of 2.96 lakh sq ft, Tower II has a built-up area of 3 lakh sq ft. APIIC Tower I was constructed in 2.26 acres at a cost of `110 crore. The Tower I will house AP State FiberNet Ltd office and an Experience Centre.

The stalls set up by the government departments on the eighth floor of the Tower will inform investors about policies, incentives and the industrial potential of every district. The APIIC Towers will provide a platform for investors to interact with the government officials.

Experience Centre

The Experience Centre is coming up on the 11th floor of the Tower

The state-of-the-art interactive displays will inform investors about lands for industries, infrastructure availability like roads, water, power and other facilities

Investors will also get to know about ‘online land application’ and ‘online building permit system’

A dashboard with infographics and data will display ‘implementation status’ of industrial units