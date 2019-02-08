Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu to inaugurate APIIC Tower I at Mangalagiri

APIIC vice-chairman and MD K Babu and Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao on Thursday inspected the arrangements at the APIIC Towers.

Published: 08th February 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Tower I, at Mangalagiri on Friday. He will also lay the foundation stone for Tower 2 on the occasion.

APIIC vice-chairman and MD K Babu and Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao on Thursday inspected the arrangements at the APIIC Towers. While the Tower I has a built-up area of 2.96 lakh sq ft, Tower II has a built-up area of 3 lakh sq ft. APIIC Tower I was constructed in 2.26 acres at a cost of `110 crore. The Tower I will house AP State FiberNet Ltd office and an Experience Centre.

The stalls set up by the government departments on the eighth floor of the Tower will inform investors about policies, incentives and the industrial potential of every district. The APIIC Towers will provide a platform for investors to interact with the government officials.

Experience Centre

The Experience Centre is coming up on the 11th floor of the Tower
The state-of-the-art interactive displays will inform investors about lands for industries, infrastructure availability like roads, water, power and other facilities
Investors will also get to know about ‘online land application’ and ‘online building permit system’
A dashboard with infographics and data will display ‘implementation status’ of industrial units

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp