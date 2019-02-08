Nurse attacks doctor in court, swallows acid

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: It was a scene from a movie coming alive in Tirupati courts here on Thursday, when a woman shattered in love tried to attack a doctor and admitted to the murder of her husband. A nurse attacked a doctor in court here on Thursday when he came for divorce proceedings. After the plans failed, she ran to the washroom and consumed acid. She was later rushed to the hospital.

The Tirupati West police caught the duo and registered a case under Section 326 B, IPC for murder of the nurse’s husband. Nurse Aruna used to work with Dr. Adarsh Reddy at Rama Devi Hospital in Tirupati and maintained an illicit relationship with him. Speaking to the media, Aruna said that she was deceived by the doctor. “My husband was a drunkard.We decided to eliminate him as he became an obstacle for our frequent meetings. The doctor promised to marry me and gave me an injection which I administered to my husband and he died,” she said.

Aruna said that after the death of her husband, the doctor started coming home directly. “Adarsh Reddy developed multiple relationships with other women following which his wife filed for divorce. Later, the doctor left the job in the temple town and joined a hospital in Bengaluru,” she said.

The nurse was waiting for an opportunity on Thursday when he came to appear in court for his final hearing in the divorce case. “I wanted to beat him with shoes in front of his wife,” Aruna said.