Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nurse attacks doctor in court, swallows acid

It was a scene from a movie coming alive in Tirupati courts here on Thursday, when a woman shattered in love tried to attack a doctor and admitted to the murder of her husband.

Published: 08th February 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

The nurse under treatment at a hospital in Tirupati on Thursday | Madahv K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  It was a scene from a movie coming alive in Tirupati courts here on Thursday, when a woman shattered in love tried to attack a doctor and admitted to the murder of her husband. A nurse attacked a doctor in court here on Thursday when he came for divorce proceedings. After the plans failed, she ran to the washroom and consumed acid. She was later rushed to the hospital.

The Tirupati West police caught the duo and registered a case under Section 326 B, IPC for murder of the nurse’s husband. Nurse Aruna used to work with Dr. Adarsh Reddy at Rama Devi Hospital in Tirupati and maintained an illicit relationship with him. Speaking to the media, Aruna said that she was deceived by the doctor. “My husband was a drunkard.We decided to eliminate him as he became an obstacle for our frequent meetings. The doctor promised to marry me and gave me an injection which I administered to my husband and he died,” she said.

Aruna said that after the death of her husband, the doctor started coming home directly. “Adarsh Reddy developed multiple relationships with other women following which his wife filed for divorce. Later, the doctor left the job in the temple town and joined a hospital in Bengaluru,” she said.

The nurse was waiting for an opportunity on Thursday when he came to appear in court for his final hearing in the divorce case. “I wanted to beat him with shoes in front of his wife,” Aruna said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp