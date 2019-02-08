Home States Andhra Pradesh

Student dies as bike hits earthmover

A BTech student died on the spot and a pillion rider was severely injured in a road accident at Tadepalli in Guntur district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. 

Accident

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A BTech student died on the spot and a pillion rider was severely injured in a road accident at Tadepalli in Guntur district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. According to sources, the accident occurred near panchayat office at Tadepalli when two students travelling on a bike hit the earthmover from behind. 

The deceased was identified as Sk Shahrukh Sharif (22), a III year B Tech student at KL University. He belonged to Navuluru in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district. He, along with his friend BV Praneeth, was coming from Vijayawada after having dinner at a food court. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital for treatment. 

