TDP yet to take a call as four leaders vie for Nellore Rural Assembly constituency

NELLORE: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is likely to re-nominate sitting legislators, but the party is yet to finalise candidates for Nellore City, Rural and Atmakur constituencies. Four aspirants are eyeing for nomination for Nellore Rural. Senior TDP leaders say that lack of coordination between Minister Dr P Narayana, Adala Prabhakar Reddy and Beeda Ravichandra is responsible for the state of affairs in the district unit of the party.

Former minister Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Mayor Abdul Aziz and Pellakuru Srinivasulu Reddy, a close aide of Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, are eying the Rural seat. NDCCB Chairman Mettukuru Dhanunjay Reddy is also in queue. Presently, Adala Prabhakar Reddy is in-charge for the Rural constituency.

The former minister won in 2004 and 2009 elections from the Sarvepalli constituency. Aspirants for Nellore Rural Constituency have been trying to get assurance and seat from the High Command. They have been actively involved in party activities for the last one month. The YSRC had bagged Nellore Rural Constituency in 2014 assembly elections, where Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy defeated BJP’s S Suresh Reddy. Though TDP had a strong presence in the rural constituency, it did not field a candidate as part of the alliance in 2014 elections.

According to sources, ruling Telugu Desam Party has been conducting a secret survey on the aspirants in local constituencies to provide them seats in the next general elections. Telugu Desam Party basically has four legislators in Kovur, Udayagiri, Venkatagiri and Gudur constituencies. Around six leaders from the Telugu Desam Party have been lobbying with senior leaders. Recently, Adala Prabhakar Reddy expressed his dissatisfaction over TDP leadership for organising meetings with TDP cadre in rural constituency.

