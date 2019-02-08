VMRDA chief to spend just `18K for son’s wedding

Srilakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite being a senior IAS officer, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner P Basanth Kumar believes in simplicity.

As a member of Radhasoami Satsang, he is against lavish spending in the name of big fat weddings.

Hence, Basanth Kumar has decided to perform his son Abhinav Manas’ wedding in a simple manner by spending just `18,000. The simple wedding ceremony to be performed on February 8 and 10 at Dayal Nagar in Vizag, has become trending now. This is not for the first time, Basanth Kumar avoided lavish spending by strictly adhering to the norm of simplicity.

He performed his daughter’s wedding by spending just `16,100 from the bride’s side. As per the understanding between the families of the bride and bridegroom, they will share the total wedding expenditure of `36,000 equally.

There are about 200 Radhasoami Satsang families in Dayal Nagar. Satsang believes in community participation in weddings. Basanth Kumar worked as an OSD and Joint Secretary to Governor ESL Narasimhan earlier. The Governor is expected to attend the event on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, Basanth Kumar said, “On Satsang, only sweet will be given to guests. Sagai on Sunday morning will be the engagement. Around 100-150 guests will attend the wedding. A maximum of `15 per head will be spent for the wedding feast. As Basant Panchami falls on Sunday, which is New Year Day of Radhasoami Satsang, I am celebrating my son’s wedding on that day,” he said.