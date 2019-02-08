VRA dies after being hit by tractor

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A village revenue assistant (VRA) died after being hit by a tractor near market yard at Santhanuthalapadu mandal in Prakasam district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as D Mallaiah, a native of Kolukula village in Yerragondapalem mandal of Prakasam district. According to sources, the VRA visited the market yard on preparatory work for elections. He was hit by a tractor while he was trying to cross the road. He was shifted to RIMS, Ongole, but he died while undergoing treatment.

