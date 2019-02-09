166 kg of ganja seized, one arrested

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajanagram police have seized 166 kg of ganja from the possession of a man who worked as a car driver.Disclosing details of the incident on Friday, sub-inspector K Jaganmohan Rao said the accused, Marti Arjun from Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam, was caught when the police were conducting a routine check near an overbridge at Chakradwara Bandham village.The illegal drug was packed in 18 bags and the car driver, Arjun, was apprehended after he tried to escape.
