18K houses given to Titli victims

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: CM N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the district after it was hit by the Titli cyclone, did assure the people of Uddanam that the government would construct new houses, in lieu of the damaged ones.

Following the directives of the CM, district collector K Dhananjaya Reddy-led team started enumeration of the damaged houses in the district and sent the data to the government. Following the reports of the team, the government granted 18,000 houses to the district from the Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation under the NTR Housing Scheme and issued a G.O. accordingly.