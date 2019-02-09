Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 TDP MLAs bury the hatchet, vow to work together for party’s victory 

After a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the old rivals decided to bury the hatchet and coordinate for the party’s victory in the ensuing elections.  

VIJAYAWADA/NELLORE: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday put an end to the dilemma as to who will contest from Jammalamadugu Assembly segment in Kadapa district by announcing MLC P Rama Subba Reddy as the candidate. Marketing minister C Adinarayana Reddy said he will be contesting the LS polls for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to media persons, both the leaders announced that they have set aside their differences and will work to defeat Opposition YSRC in the next elections. As part of the agreement between the two, Ramasubba Reddy would be resigning to his MLC post and the same would be given to one of the family members of Adinarayana Reddy.

In 2014, Adinarayana Reddy contested on the YSRC ticket against Rama Subba Reddy and won the elections. However, in 2016, he defected to the TDP and in due course was made a cabinet minister.  
On the other hand, Rama Subba Reddy was made the MLC and the government whip in Legislative Council.

Minister Narayana and TDP district president B Ravichandra said the Chief Minister has asked former minister A Prabhakar Reddy to contest from Nellore rural constituency. “Our party president discussed with district in-charge minister N Amarnath Reddy, minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and also party district president B Ravichandra, before finalising the candidates for three constituencies,” they explained.

On the other hand, the party announced Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for Sarvepalli constituency, P Narayana for Nellore city and former Minister Adala Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore Rural segments. The first two are ministers in the present State cabinet.

