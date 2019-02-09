5 die in separate road accidents in Guntur dist

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Five persons died in separate road accidents in Guntur district on Friday.In the first incident, Bondi Ananda Rao (50) died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Revendrapadu village on Tenali-Vijayawada Main Road in the early hours of Friday. The Tenali police registered a case and shifted the body to Tenali government hospital for postmortem.

In another incident, Ramavath Siva Naik (34) died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the outskirts of Karampudi. The kin of the victim staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprit.

At Budampadu village in Nallapadu mandal, Derangula Yadamma (33) and Kiran (10) died on the spot. The duo were sleeping a few metres in front of the tractor. Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle hit the tractor from behind. As a result, the tractor ran over the duo. The deceased belonged to Nakrekal in Nalgonda district of Telangana State. The bodies were shifted to Guntur GGH for postmortem.

At Narakoduru in Chebrolu mandal, Kakani Yesuratnamma (62) died on the spot in auto-car collusion

On receipt of information, Jana Sena party senior leader Ravela Kishore Babu consoled the kin of the victims. He demanded that the government pay compensation to the family members of the deceased.