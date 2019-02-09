Home States Andhra Pradesh

5 die in separate road accidents in Guntur dist

Five persons died in separate road accidents in Guntur district on Friday.

Published: 09th February 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Five persons died in separate road accidents in Guntur district on Friday.In the first incident, Bondi Ananda Rao (50) died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Revendrapadu village on Tenali-Vijayawada Main Road in the early hours of Friday. The Tenali police registered a case and shifted the body to Tenali government hospital for postmortem.

In another incident, Ramavath Siva Naik (34) died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the outskirts of Karampudi. The kin of the victim staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprit.
At Budampadu village in Nallapadu mandal, Derangula Yadamma (33) and Kiran (10) died on the spot. The duo were sleeping a few metres in front of the tractor. Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle hit the tractor from behind. As a result, the tractor ran over the duo. The deceased belonged to Nakrekal in Nalgonda district of Telangana State. The bodies were shifted to Guntur GGH for postmortem.  

At Narakoduru in Chebrolu mandal, Kakani Yesuratnamma (62) died on the spot in auto-car collusion
On receipt of information, Jana Sena party senior leader Ravela Kishore Babu consoled the kin of the victims. He demanded that the government pay compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp