Boot camp on WASH concludes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students from 12 schools across the district took part in the ‘innovation boot camp’ on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Bapatla from February 6 to 8. Each group, who visited villages to identify problems related to water and sanitation that locals faced, presented their ideas in the form of prototypes.

The participants were focused on presenting creative solutions to the problems identified by them. They worked on scaling the solutions to marketable level as per the directions of UNICEF representatives. T.Veerabadram from Reliance Foundation, Syamala Devi of Indian Oil and Winny Patro CEO of AP Innovation Society judged the students. The programme was organised by UNICEF, in collaboration with APHRDI and Commissionerate of School Education.