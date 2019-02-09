Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Create favourable environment to attract investors’

CM interacts with APIIC MD A Babu in Mangalagiri on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), which played a key role in bringing big-ticket investments to the State, finally got its own house. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the ‘APIIC Tower-I: One-Stop Investor facilitation Centre’ at Mangalagiri on Friday. The CM also laid the foundation stone for the Tower-II.

While the Tower I has a built-up area of 2.96 lakh sq ft, Tower II has a built-up area of 3 lakh sq ft. APIIC Tower I was constructed in 2.26 acres at a cost of `110 crore. The Tower I will house Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited office and an Experience Centre.

The stalls set up by the government departments on the eighth floor of the Tower will inform investors about policies, incentives and the industrial potential of every district. The APIIC Towers will provide a platform for investors to interact with government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to create favourable environment to attract investments. He attributed the AP’s success story in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to the officials’ hard work. He said industrial corridors are being developed to shore up investments in the State.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu, Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy, APIIC MD Babu Ahmed and others were present.

Stone for Tower-II

CM Naidu also laid the foundation stone for APIIC Tower-II. He said industrial corridors were being developed to shore up investments in State. At the facility at Tower-I, investors will get to know about ‘online land application’ and ‘online building permit system’

APIIC’s success story

APIIC was constituted to allot land for industries and develop infrastructure. APIIC developed more than 300 industrial parks, 21 Auto Nagars and three growth centres across the State

