Efforts on to free Vizag students caught in US fake university row

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In connection with the recently unearthed ‘pay-to-stay’ scam, involving the fake US varsity, University of Farmington, it is reportedly known that 10 students from Visakhapatnam are also in ‘administrative detention’ of US Homeland Security department. The family members of the students are in a state of shock, as they are afraid of their wards’ future.

Parents are alleging that the US government’s action against their children is unfair. Meanwhile, with the support of the External Affairs ministry of Government of India, Indian Embassy and the State government, the Society of AP Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) is working hard to free all the students belonging to the two Telugu-speaking states and send them back to India.

As per information received, all the students, who went to the US with proper documents and in a legal way, were unable to come back to India, within the stipulated time, due to their intention to search for better job opportunities there. Since many of the students had taken bank loans for their studies in the US, they wanted to continue with their stay in the US and work there, to repay the loans. During that period, unfortunately, they happened to apply for second PG courses in the Farmington University, which the US authorities had allegedly floated as part of their sting operation to nab the ‘pay-to-stay’ scamsters. Based on the students’ applications for second PG, the Homeland Security department had taken them all in ‘administrative detention’.

“We came to know that about 600 foreign students - 90 per cent of them Indians - had enrolled for second PG courses with a fake University of Farmington, floated by the US authorities as a sting operation. Most of the students were from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. Among the students, eight were arrested and the remaining 129 students kept under administrative detention at different places. Our relatives in the US informed us that. The US government is releasing the innocent students in a phased manner and nearly half of the detained have been freed by Thursday. We hope the remaining also will be freed in a few days,” said D Sagar, media coordinator of APNRT has informed.

“We are doing our best to free all the Telugu students belonging to both the States of AP and TS, with the help of the US government, GoI’s External Affairs ministry, Indian embassy and AP & Telangana State governments,” Sagar added.