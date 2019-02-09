Home States Andhra Pradesh

Efforts on to free Vizag students caught in US fake university row

Parents are alleging that the US government’s action against their children is unfair. 

Published: 09th February 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Crowd of students

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In connection with the recently unearthed ‘pay-to-stay’ scam, involving the fake US varsity, University of Farmington, it is reportedly known that 10 students from Visakhapatnam are also in ‘administrative detention’ of US Homeland Security department. The family members of the students are in a state of shock, as they are afraid of their wards’ future.

Parents are alleging that the US government’s action against their children is unfair.  Meanwhile, with the support of the External Affairs ministry of Government of India, Indian Embassy and the State government, the Society of AP Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) is working hard to free all the students belonging to the two Telugu-speaking states and send them back to India.  

As per information received, all the students, who went to the US with proper documents and in a legal way, were unable to come back to India,  within the stipulated time, due to their intention to search for better job opportunities there. Since many of the students had taken bank loans for their studies in the US, they wanted to continue with their stay in the US and work there, to repay the loans. During that period, unfortunately, they happened to apply for second PG courses in the Farmington University, which the US authorities had allegedly floated as part of their sting operation to nab the ‘pay-to-stay’ scamsters. Based on the students’ applications for second PG, the Homeland Security department had taken them all in ‘administrative detention’.

“We came to know that about 600 foreign students - 90 per cent of them Indians - had enrolled for second PG courses with a fake University of Farmington, floated by the US authorities as a sting operation. Most of the students were from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. Among the students, eight were arrested and the remaining 129 students kept under administrative detention at different places. Our relatives in the US informed us that. The US government is releasing the innocent students in a phased manner and nearly half of the detained have been freed by Thursday. We hope the remaining also will be freed in a few days,” said D Sagar, media coordinator of APNRT has informed.

“We are doing our best to free all the Telugu students belonging to both the States of AP and TS, with the help of the US government, GoI’s External Affairs ministry, Indian embassy and AP & Telangana State governments,” Sagar added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp