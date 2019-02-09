Filaria Day: Distribution of DEC tablet starts

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As part of a programme to observe the National Filaria Day, the district officials started distribution of Diethylcarbamazine (DEC) and Albendazole tablets on Friday. DMHO (in-charge) Dr T Ramesh Kishore said the drugs would be distributed in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, seven municipalities and three village panchayats. It would also be available at 127 PHCs. Meanwhile, it is learnt that 2,39,12,500 DEC tablets and 52.90 lakh Albendzole tablets were already sent for distribution to 50,07,076 persons.