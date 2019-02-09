Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist suspected in Kidari killing caught, handed over to NIA

Dambaru Khila was apprehended following  an intelligence-based operation by the Koraput police.

Published: 09th February 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, maoist surrender,gun

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/BHUBANESWAR: Odisha police apprehended a hardcore Maoist militia member Dambaru Khila, a suspect in the twin murder case of ruling TDP whip and Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma, on Thursday.

Dambaru Khila was apprehended following an intelligence-based operation by the Koraput police. He will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team for further investigation.  

On September 23, 2018, Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma were killed by a group of CPI (Maoist) cadre near Livitiputtu village of Dumbriguda police station limits. A case was filed there on the same day. The State government ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and appointed a special investigation team in this connection. After a few months, the case was transferred to NIA for further investigation.

After it took over the investigation, Dambaru Khila’s role came to light. The NIA was on lookout for him. On the request of NIA, the Odisha police have extended their cooperation in the case.

The Koraput district police apprehended Dambaru Khila, the son of Budu Khila, a native of Kodikhal village in Chatua grama panchayat in Koraput district on Thursday night. The police also seized two mobile phones from his possession.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma said Dambaru Khila was a hardcore militia member. Whether he was a member of the Nandapur Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) is being ascertained, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp