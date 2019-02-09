Maoist suspected in Kidari killing caught, handed over to NIA

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/BHUBANESWAR: Odisha police apprehended a hardcore Maoist militia member Dambaru Khila, a suspect in the twin murder case of ruling TDP whip and Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma, on Thursday.

Dambaru Khila was apprehended following an intelligence-based operation by the Koraput police. He will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team for further investigation.

On September 23, 2018, Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma were killed by a group of CPI (Maoist) cadre near Livitiputtu village of Dumbriguda police station limits. A case was filed there on the same day. The State government ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and appointed a special investigation team in this connection. After a few months, the case was transferred to NIA for further investigation.

After it took over the investigation, Dambaru Khila’s role came to light. The NIA was on lookout for him. On the request of NIA, the Odisha police have extended their cooperation in the case.

The Koraput district police apprehended Dambaru Khila, the son of Budu Khila, a native of Kodikhal village in Chatua grama panchayat in Koraput district on Thursday night. The police also seized two mobile phones from his possession.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma said Dambaru Khila was a hardcore militia member. Whether he was a member of the Nandapur Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) is being ascertained, he added.