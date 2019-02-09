Med college to provide free medicare

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Padmavathi Medical College will provide free medical treatment to pregnant women having white ration cards under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Director TS Ravi Kumar on Friday said, “The Gynaecology Department will provide free medical treatment to women having white ration card holders as per the direction of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.”

Normal deliveries and caesarean cases will be taken up. Women with all gynaecological disorders will also be treated free of cost. The Gynaecology Department has experienced faculty and sophisticated medical equipment to offer quality treatment to patients on par with super specialities hospitals. Poor rural and urban women in Chittoor and neighbouring districts can avail themselves of the free medical treatment, the SVIMS Director added.