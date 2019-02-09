Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's Delhi protest to cost Rs 1.12 crore, opposition questions wastage of public money

Chandrababu Naidu will be on a day-long fast to protest against the alleged non-cooperation of the Centre in fulfilling Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and Special Status in Andhra.

Published: 09th February 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

AMRAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has hired two special trains to ferry people to New Delhi for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's protest against the Centre on February 11, officials said here on Saturday.

The Telugu Desam Party chief will be on a day-long fast to protest against the alleged non-cooperation of the Centre in fulfilling Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and Special Status to the state.

The General Administration Department has released Rs 1.12 crore to hire the trains with 20 compartments each from the South Central Railway, Secundrabad.

According to the government orders dated 6 February, the trains from Ananthapur and Srikakulam will transport leaders of political parties, organisations, NGOs and associations to the national capital to enable them to participate in the one-day 'Deeksha' (protest). Both the trains would reach New Delhi by 10 a.m. on Sunday.  The TDP had pulled out of the BJP-led NDA government last year.

ALSO READ | Andhra CM Chandrababu calls for protests in state during PM Modi's visit on Sunday

Opposition parties YSR Congress and the BJP have raised questions on the wastage of public money by the TDP government. The spending comes at a time when Aanganwadis have been protesting for non-payment of salaries for four years.

(With inputs from IANS)

