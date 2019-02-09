SCS: Advocate’s suicide bid

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: An advocate attempted suicide by consuming poison on court premises demanding special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon. However, doctors said he is out of danger.

Nandyal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gopala Krishna said advocate Uppari Anil Kumar, 35, resides in Tekkay Colony. He took a selfie from his mobile phone and recorded his voice and later consumed poison.

Anil Kumar sent his video clipping to his friends by WhatsApp, which went viral on social media. Within minutes of consuming poison, he fell down and started raising slogans favouring SCS to the State. The victim also wrote a letter addressed to PM Modi.