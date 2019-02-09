Tobacco ryots felicitated for adopting modern practices

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh was the third largest producer of tobacco in the country. The minister felicitated tobacco farmers for adopting modern farming practices, improving yield, producing better varieties and making Indian tobacco the best in the global market at the 19th Annual Tobacco Farmers’ Award ceremony held on Friday at Tobacco Institute of India (TII).

He said the State government encouraged the tobacco farmers to adopt natural farming for improving yield and get a better price for their produce. The government has sanctioned input subsidy worth `3,200 crore to those who lost their crops in cyclone.