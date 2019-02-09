Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tobacco ryots felicitated for adopting modern practices

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh was the third largest producer  of tobacco in the country.

Published: 09th February 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh was the third largest producer of tobacco in the country. The minister felicitated tobacco farmers for adopting modern farming practices, improving yield, producing better varieties and making Indian tobacco the best in the global market at the 19th Annual Tobacco Farmers’ Award ceremony held on Friday at Tobacco Institute of India (TII).

He said the State government encouraged the tobacco farmers to adopt natural farming for improving yield and get a better price for their produce. The government has sanctioned input subsidy worth `3,200 crore to those who lost their crops in cyclone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp