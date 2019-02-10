Four lakh beneficiaries get NTR houses 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the third phase of housewarming celebration of four lakh houses built across the State at Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy Colony in Nellore on Saturday.

Naidu also inspected the houses under construction at Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy Colony. Later, he handed over the houses to the beneficiaries and interacted with them.

Addressing a gathering, Naidu said the State government is planning to provide lift facility to multi-storeyed buildings being constructed under the NTR Housing project. He exuded confidence that the TDP will win the coming polls, even if YSRC and BJP join hands.

“The YSRC MLAs have stopped attending the Assembly sessions, but are punctual in getting honorarium on the first of every month. You decide whom to vote for? This is a crucial time to teach such people, who deceive you with false assurances, a lesson. They feed you with misinformation on actual development. We will give priority to local and winnable candidates and don’t judge their qualifications,” Naidu said.

He said they have constructed the houses by latest technology available in the country. “Several ministers have visited and observed the quality of houses to replicate the project in their states. Even the Centre appreciated the State government’s efforts in this regard. Under the project, houses are being constructed on par with gated community with roads, parks, gym facility, underground drainage, commercial space, community hall, school and primary health centre in the housing complex,” Naidu said, adding even Telangana, which has a surplus budget, has not constructed such houses for the poor.

He appealed to the public to ensure victory of at least 10 TDP candidates to develop Nellore district. Naidu said the district would get sufficient water after the interlinking of Godavari and Penna rivers. Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the Chief Minister has provided housing to the poor without any publicity. He said they inaugurated 30,205 houses in the district.

The government had provided Rs 505 crore within three days as part of distribution of Pasupu-Kumkuma and social security pensions in the district, Reddy said. The Centre would provide Rs 6,000 to those farmers having less than 5 acres. But the government has been providing Rs 2,000 to senior citizens per month,” Reddy said.

Municipal Administration Minister Dr P Narayana said the Chief Minister had sanctioned 30 lakh houses in the State. About 11,21,639 houses are being constructed under the Ministry of Urban Development and Municipal Administration limits, while 48,000 houses were sanctioned to Nellore.

“We are constructing 80 parks in Nellore. Construction of Santhapeta and Moolapeta markets would be completed before this month-end. The government has sanctioned Rs 5,227 crore to Nellore for various developmental works. Works of Nellore Necklace Road would be completed on February 20,” he said. Nelloreans would get mineral water at Rs 2 per litre by the end of the month and the works for the projects were almost over.