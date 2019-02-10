Black balloons, 'Go back Modi' slogans welcome PM in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Objecting to Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh without according Special Category Status and implementing various provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, TDP and other political parties staged protests in different forms across the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur.

Sporting black dress, carrying black flags and flexis, protestors took out rallies shouting ‘Modi Go Back’ slogans.

BJP leaders accuse the TDP government of stopping over 100 buses, ferrying party activists, from reaching the #PrajaChaitanyaSabha venue where PM @narendramodi would address a pre-poll meeting. They are making repeated appeals to the police to allow the buses and workers. #Guntur — Jayanth P (@Jayanth_TNIE) February 10, 2019

TDP activists staged demonstrations at Jinnah Tower Centre in Guntur, Benz Circle Vijayawada, several places in Visakhapatnam. Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, TDP Gadde Rammohan Rao and others wearing black shirts participated in protests. They decried injustice done to the state by Narendra Modi Government.

Film actor Shivaji and his supporters resorted to ‘Jala Deeksha’ in Krishna River at Vijayawada carrying placards with the slogan ‘Go Back Modi’. Some others staged a protest by blindfolding themselves and carrying pots with clay and water. At a few places, Modi was burnt in effigies. Left Parties and Congress leaders also staged protest at various places. TDP MP Galla Jayadev, who was to participate in Narendra Modi’s visit as per protocol, boycotted the event in protest.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana was not allowed into Gannavaram Airport to receive the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Security at the airport said the name of Kanna was not there in the list of the persons for receiving the Prime Minister. Expressing his ire over the police department, the BJP leader returned.

Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, some BJP leaders received the Prime Minister, who arrived in a special flight to Gannavaram Airport.