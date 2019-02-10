Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu​ drags PM Modi's wife's name over comments on son Lokesh

The Andhra CM condemned BJP leaders complaint that the government obstructed people from attending the Guntur public meeting.

Chandrababu_Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | @ncbn/ Twitter)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Taking exception to the Prime Minister addressing him as "father of Lokesh" at a rally in Guntur Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a counter-offensive by dragging Narendra Modi's wife into the row.

"You have estranged your wife. Do you have any respect in the family system," Naidu asked Modi.

The TDP president said he loved his family and respected it.

He said the Prime Minister did not have a family or a son.

"Since you have referred to my son, I am mentioning about your wife. People, do you know Narendra Modi has a wife? Her name is Jashodaben," Naidu told a public meeting at Vijayawada.

READ: Chandrababu Naidu betrayed NTR, now replicating Centre's schemes: PM Modi

The Chief Minister also continued his outburst at the Prime Minister, accusing him of ruining the country and all the systems.

Naidu, who had earlier welcomed demonetisation when it was announced on November 8, 2016, now called it a "mad Tughlaq act".

"They scrapped Rs 1000 currency note but brought in Rs 2000 note. How will corruption end," he asked.

The TDP had quit the NDA in March last year protesting against the "injustice" done to the state post-bifurcation.

Naidu alleged the opposition YSR Congress mobilised crowds for the Prime Ministers public meeting at Guntur as the BJP totally "lost" public support in the state.

"Modi's AP tour is an utter flop. BJP should realise that people registered their protest by not attending Modi's meeting. It has been established again that Telugu people would teach a lesson to those who betrayed them," Naidu later told his party leaders.

The Chief Minister condemned BJP leaders complaint that the government obstructed people from attending the Guntur public meeting.

READ: Naidu's Delhi protest to cost Rs 1.12 crore, opposition questions wastage of public money

"The Prime Minister claims to be a chaiwala but look at his suits and boots," the Chief Minister said.

"The go back slogan we gave is asking you to go back to your village in Gujarat as you are not eligible to be the Prime Minister," Naidu added.

