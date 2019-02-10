Chandrababu Naidu betrayed NTR, now replicating Centre's schemes: PM Modi

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Terming the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh as `baap-beta sarkar' (father-son rule) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh after the BJP snapped its ties with the ruling TDP, launched a no-barriers frontal attack on the State Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for joining `Maha Milawat' (Maha Adulteration coalition) and leaving development to air and focussing on making accusations against him and his government.

Modi, who referred Naidu as `father of Lokesh' in an apparent bid to give `naamdar' (dynast) party tag to the TDP, said the AP CM had deviated from his party's ideology as the 'Chowkidaar' had started asking him the 'hisaab' (accounts) of the money spent by his government.

"He had lost his sleep as the Chowkidaar started asking questions about the central funds spent by his government. There never used to be accountability till now. Now, I am asking details for each penny spent by the state government and he is not in a position to reply,'' Modi said.

Modi also raised the issue of alleged corruption in the State. Referring to Naidu's remarks that the PM does not know how to create wealth, Modi remarked, "Lokesh's father knows how to create wealth. Yes, it it true and he is working hard for it. From Amaravati (capital city construction) to Polavaram project, he is in the process of creating his own wealth and that is why he is facing trouble with Chowkidaar.''

On fulfilment of AP Reorganisation Act assurances, an issue that had been a bone of contention between the ruling TDP in the State and the BJP at the Centre, Modi said the Centre, in the 55 months, had done everything possible for the truncated State.

"The only problem is that the State government is hiding facts and figures and I am here to expose the lies of the ruling party here,'' Modi said adding Naidu had now bowed himself in front of the Congress which had bifurcated the state for its political gains.

"In 2014, when we came into power, we formulated Special Finance Assistance Package and ensured AP gets all the funds that it would had got by Special Category Status. The package was announced in September 2016 and Naidu, on the floor of State Assembly, passed a resolution accepting it and congratulating the Centre. We are in the process of fulfilling every assurance made under the package,'' Modi said but the TDP, which failed to deliver, had taken a U-turn.

Modi went on to add that the Centre had extended three lakh crore projects to the State and several government establishments, manufacturing clusters, hubs, institutions were extended to AP. Modi said though the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 had specific mention that all the projects should be grounded in 10 years, his government had grounded them in less than five years. ``I know the regional aspirations. I was the CM of a state for several years. After bifurcation of AP in 2014, I worked with dedication for developing AP and we will continue to do it,'' Modi said.

"Babu garu, Your father-son sarkar, though you have been levelling baseless allegations and abusing me, the people of AP have reposed confidence on me and the tremondous success of the meeting is an indication to it,'' Modi said added that the corrupt 'baap-beta sarkar' in AP will get defeated in the coming elections.

Modi's Praja Chaitanya Sabha went off peacefully as the ruling TDP decides to observe Black Day protesting the denial of Special Category Status to the State by AP government and gave a call to its cadre to stage protests.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, IT minister Nara Lokesh, attended official programmes in Vijayawada and Tirupati respectively, in a black dress as a mark of protest against Modi's visit.