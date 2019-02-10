Class 10 exams to start in East Godavari from March 18

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVAM: The District Education Department is making all arrangements for smooth conduct of Class 10 Board examinations scheduled to begin in East Godavari district from March 18 and concludes on April 2.

District Education Officer, East Godavari, S Abraham, this time round, CCTVs will be installed at all the examination centres. He said around 67,000 students of government and private schools will be held in 307 examination centres of the district.

It was learnt that Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) are constantly visiting the government schools and reviewing the preparations. The DEO said the network was set up in such a way that whenever MEOs visited a particular school, information will reach the district centre and DEO within no time.

This system is being implemented for the first time for Class 10 examinations this year. About 16 squads are formed to monitor the Board examinations at different places and they comprise officers from Education, Police and Revenue departments.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Spot valuation will begin from April 3 will continue till 15th of the same month.