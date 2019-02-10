Home States Andhra Pradesh

Class 10 exams to start in East Godavari from March 18

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Spot valuation will begin from April 3 will continue till 15th of the same month.

Published: 10th February 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

SSLC

Image of students writing SSLC examination used for representational purpose (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVAM: The District Education Department is making all arrangements for smooth conduct of Class 10 Board examinations scheduled to begin in East Godavari district from March 18 and concludes on April 2.

District Education Officer, East Godavari, S Abraham, this time round, CCTVs will be installed at all the examination centres. He said around 67,000 students of government and private schools will be held in 307 examination centres of the district.

It was learnt that Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) are constantly visiting the government schools and reviewing the preparations. The DEO said the network was set up in such a way that whenever MEOs visited a particular school, information will reach the district centre and DEO within no time.

This system is being implemented for the first time for Class 10 examinations this year. About 16 squads are formed to monitor the Board examinations at different places and they comprise officers from Education, Police and Revenue departments.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Spot valuation will begin from April 3 will continue till 15th of the same month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Class 10 exams East Godvari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp