CM Chandrababu Naidu to sit on hunger strike in Delhi on Monday demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. A host of national leaders are likely to join Naidu to express solidarity with the cause.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh during which he launched a scathing attack on the Naidu government, the TDP supremo will be taking his fight against the Modi government to the national capital.

Naidu left for New Delhi on Saturday night.

Naidu’s deeksha in Delhi came in for sharp criticism from Modi, who said the AP CM is going to pose for photographs in the national capital at the expense of taxpayers.

The State government, which is holding the deeksha on an official note to express resentment against the alleged indifferent attitude of Centre towards State, is reportedly spending around `10 crore for the Delhi deeksha.

Naidu, on his birthday, staged his first Dharma Porata Deeksha seeking Special Category Status to the State in Vijayawada on April 20, 2018. Since then, he staged such deekshas 11 times at different places across the State. Naidu, through the deeksha, is not only raising the issue of SCS but also making a pitch against the Modi government’s intervention in the affairs of the State government and using Central investigating agencies such as IT, CBI, ED and others to target Opposition parties.

He will observe fast from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. on Monday and submit a memorandum to the President on Tuesday. The CM will observe fast after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and Ambedkar statue at AP Bhavan.

Leaders of several Opposition parties are going to extend their solidarity with the CM’s deeksha in Delhi.

Those who are likely to attend the protest include AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NCP leader Praful Patel, HD Deve Gowda along with JDS leaders Danish Ali, LJD chief Sharad Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Satish Mishra of BSP, Ram Gopal Yadav of SP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tejaswi Yadav of RJD, Derek O’ Brien of TMC, Kanimozhi of DMK, Sitaram Yechury and Salim of CPM, D Raja of CPI, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Prof Ashok Kumar Singh of JVM, Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF and NK Prem Chandran of RSP.

All arrangements have been made for the event at AP Bhavan and accommodation is being provided for 509 TDP leaders, including ministers, MLAs and 6,500 others who are expected to participate in the protest.

Last time Naidu staged a protest at AP Bhavan in New Delhi was in October 2013 demanding equal justice to Andhra and Telangana.

At that time, he was forcefully shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on the fifth day as his health condition started deteriorating.