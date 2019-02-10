Nara Lokesh to perform bhoomi pooja for 10 firms today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh will perform the ground-breaking (bhoomi pooja) ceremony for 10 electronic firms, to be established in the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters -I and II near Tirupati, on Sunday. The 10 firms are set to invest a total of Rs 1,445 crore and expected to create 7,088 jobs. The biggest investment of the lot will be made by Tata Group’s consumer electronics firm, Voltas Ltd.

In a press release from the minister’s office on Saturday, IT,E and C officials said Voltas would invest `653 crore and is expected to generate 1,680 jobs. Dixon Technologies India Ltd, which already has one manufacturing unit, will set up its second facility with an investment of `145 crore.

The firm, which manufactures LED TVs, TV panels, CCTV cameras, digital video recorders and other gadgets, is expected to generate 1,131 jobs. On the occasion, Lokesh will also inaugurate `80 crore worth assembling unit of mobile phone maker Karbonn at Electronic Manufacturing Cluster -I.

“The ground-breaking ceremony for 10 companies would further boost the prospects of Tirupati in becoming an electronics manufacturing hub. While eight firms will come up in EMC - II, one firm--Astrum -- will be established in EMC-I. The efforts of the State government in making Tirupati a silicon city are bearing fruits,” the officials said. The State government is working with an aim to have at least 50 per cent of the country’s electronic goods manufactured in State.

List of companies and investments:

Voltas: Consumer Electronics -- `653 cr

Exatron Servers: Server Manufacturing -- `357.2 cr

Dixon Technologies: CCTV Camara, Digital video Recorder, LED TV,LED TV Panels -- `145.40 cr

Astrum: Manufacturing of mobile accessories, power banks, chargers, earphones -- `100 cr

Kalpin Electronics: IPTV based set box, DTV based set top boxes, Digital signage, Hybrid STB box -- `48.69 cr

Avast Lithium Battery: battery packs with Printed Circuit Boards, Enclosures/ Plastic, and others --

`35.04 cr

Sri Kamakshi Systems: Manufacturing and Assembling of LED Lights -- `8.81 crore

Teja Industries: ITES Products, SPM machines, Precision Engineering Products manufacturing -- `7.01 cr

Arete IT Services: Manufacturing of Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) -- `6.2 cr

RR Tech Path: Solar LED lanterns -- `2.57 cr