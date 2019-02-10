Parched Ongole draws AP government's attention as water crisis looms

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Several villages, including those that have merged with municipal corporation in Ongole are facing a severe drinking water crisis of late. Around 22 per cent of the town is still not covered with drinking water pipelines, which speaks eloquently about Ongole Municipal Corporation’s (OMC) inefficiency, sources said.

At present, the two summer storage tanks and RR tank with a total capacity of 55,000 million litres are being filled with water since two days. Sources said the tanks, even if they are full to the brim, can supply water to Ongole for 165 days. A reason why people of eight villages such as Pernamitta, Throvagunta, Mukthinuthalapadu, Koppolu, Pelluru, Cheruvu Kommu Palem and N Agraharam villages depend on rural water schemes five years after having coming under the OMC limits.

If Pernamitta tank is not converted into a summer storage tank, it will sound the death knell for people of eight wards in the town or so the people believe going by the alacrity of the OMC. It is surprising that the State government leaders don’t pay attention to water-scarce Ongole even as polls are round the corner, sources said.

Water supply system in Ongole is presently in tatters with many people asking OMC if adequate drinking water supply is a thing of the past? At present, drinking water is supplied once in three days from Kandula Obula Reddy Gundelakamma and MSR Ramateertham reservoirs. During summer, if irrigation water from NS canal is not supplied to ayacut areas, one can imagine what the situation of Ongole would be.

For a permanent solution to the drinking water problem in Ongole, the State government took up a project from Gundelakamma to Ongole at a cost of `110 crore. Though tenders were invited in 2017, the project is not yet to be completed. While talking to The New Indian Express, OMC Public Health Officer N Ramamohana Rao said they will complete the project as early as possible maximum in a year. Also, 15,000 G+3 houses will also be opened shortly at Chinthala area and 14,000 more at Koppolu.