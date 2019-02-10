Sorry, no vacancy for Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi, says Rudy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP will be able to form the government at the Centre on its own without support of any party after general elections, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP’s national spokesperson said here, on Saturday.

Speaking to the media persons, Rudy said that India had emerged as the sixth largest economy in the world during the four-and-a-half years of BJP rule. He said that BJP was getting support from all sections of people across the country and also in AP.

Referring to the demand for railway zone at Visakhapatnam, the BJP leader said that it would be better if people sought more divisions, rather than railway zones. He said more divisions would fetch more benefits to the region.

Rudy claimed that the NDA government could achieve 100 per cent electrification of villages and there had been a tremendous increase in tax collection. Stating that they had inherited a bad debt of Rs10 lakh crore from the UPA regime, Rudy said the country became a triple-trillion-dollar economy and would be five-trillion-dollar economy soon.

Replying to a query on over rupees one lakh crore that was due to AP from the Centre, Rudy said that the AP government was diverting Central funds to its pet programmes. He said that the State government, which was under stress, was going on a spree of sops. He said that the Kolkata meeting of Opposition parties actually reflected their ideological differences.

These parties are already divided in various states and hardly can put up a united fight against the BJP, he said. Referring to the dharna to be staged by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi, Rudy said that there was no vacancy in Delhi for Chandrababu Naidu, hence he should concentrate on the development of the State.