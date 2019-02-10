Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sorry, no vacancy for Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi, says Rudy

Rudy claimed that the NDA government could achieve 100 per cent electrification of villages and there had been tremendous increase in tax collection.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy

ajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP’s  national spokesperson. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP will be able to form the government at the Centre on its own without support of any party after general elections, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP’s national spokesperson said here, on Saturday.
Speaking to the media persons, Rudy said that India had emerged as the sixth largest economy in the world during the four-and-a-half years of BJP rule. He said that BJP was getting support from all sections of people across the country and also in AP.

Referring to the demand for railway zone at Visakhapatnam, the BJP leader said that it would be better if people sought more divisions, rather than railway zones. He said more divisions would fetch more benefits to the region.

Rudy claimed that the NDA government could achieve 100 per cent electrification of villages and there had been a tremendous increase in tax collection. Stating that they had inherited a bad debt of Rs10 lakh crore from the UPA regime, Rudy said the country became a triple-trillion-dollar economy and would be five-trillion-dollar economy soon. 

Replying to a query on over rupees one lakh crore that was due to AP from the Centre, Rudy said that the AP government was diverting Central funds to its pet programmes. He said that the State government, which was under stress, was going on a spree of sops. He said that the Kolkata meeting of Opposition parties actually reflected their ideological differences.

These parties are already divided in various states and hardly can put up a united fight against the BJP, he said. Referring to the dharna to be staged by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi, Rudy said that there was no vacancy in Delhi for  Chandrababu Naidu, hence he should concentrate on the development of the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Pratap Rudy Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp