Think twice before urinating in public in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to sensitise and make people responsible by levying fines, to be paid via App, for defacing new constructions under the Swachh Bharat and Smart City programmes. Municipal Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju released an official note stating that they are trying to transform the temple town into a Modern City through hard work, while some people for selfish needs and with half-knowledge are destroying it.

“With huge public money being spent on massive development in Tirupati, the people should make use of all facilities instead of destroying them,” the commissioner said. The municipality said that the fine amount would be on the value of defacing or destruction of property. “If a painting has been spoiled by a person, he has to pay for the painting of the entire wall or bring the artiste and redo the work,” they said.

Also, the municipality wants the fine amount to be paid directly through a special App and not manually via bill receipt.

To ensure transparency, through the special App, the municipality will send a message to the person who pays the fine, accountant, accounts officer, concerned authority and municipal commissioner. The commissioner clearly stated that if anyone paid manually to the civic staff, it would not be considered as paid and one would have to pay again through the App only. “This fine applies not only to persons who deface the municipal property but also to those who are caught urinating in the open,” he said.