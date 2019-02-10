Woman, grandson killed as car rams into road railing

By Express News Service

ELURU: A woman and her infant grandson were killed in a road accident at Pedda Tadepalli of Tadepalligudem mandal on Saturday. The incident took place when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a railing, severely injuring the woman’s husband too.

Police said Varapareddy Srinivas was going to Gantumilli village in Krishna district with his wife V Annapurna (50) and one-year-old Arush. As Srinivas dozed off at the steering wheel, the car veered off the road and crashed into the roadside railing, killing Annapurna and Arush on the spot.

Arush’s parents work as software engineers in Hyderabad, while Srinivas was employed as a junior engineer at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The bodies were shifted to the area government hospital in Tadepalligudem mandal.