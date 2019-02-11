Ex gratia to kin of man who killed himself outside Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, Chandrababu Naidu links it to SCS protest

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Monday announced Rs 20 lakh ex gratia for the family of a differently-abled man who had come to the capital to attend his day-long fast but later allegedly committed suicide outside the Andhra Bhavan.

Naidu linked the suicide of 40-year-old Davala Arjun Rao to the demand for the Special Category Status for the state, but the Delhi Police said he consumed poison as he was facing financial crisis.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also announced a state funeral for Rao, a resident of Kinthali village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu is on a dharna to demand special status for his state and fulfilment of commitments made by the Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing the spate of suicides in the state over demands of special status, Naidu appealed to the general public to refrain from taking such steps.

"Our problem has become the nation's problem. With all the support we have got today, we have gained in confidence that we are not alone. The people of the state have got demoralised. In this crisis situation, people are committing suicide. Yesterday, a lawyer killed himself and today another did the same," he said.

"I want to appeal to everyone that don't commit suicide. It is not good for our society. Don't make your family member orphans. We will fight. We will achieve our goal," he added.

Police said Rao killed himself on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

They maintained that at around 7 am, they were informed by an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) about an unidentified body lying near the footpath of Jaswant Singh Road.

Rao was found dead on a wheelchair and a suicide note written in Telugu was recovered from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

In the two-page suicide note, Rao cited financial crisis as the reason for taking the extreme step, Verma said.

Proceedings have been initiated and further inquiry is in progress, the DCP added.

The body has been preserved in a mortuary and will be sent for postmortem after the family reaches Delhi, officials said.