Youth urged to vote in 2019 elections

GUNTUR: Exhorting youngsters to vote in the ensuing elections, secretary of the Forum for Better Bapatla, PC Sai Babu, cited an Election Commission report and said that only 27 per cent of youths in the State have enrolled as voters out of the 18 lakh who are eligible to vote.

“In Andhra Pradesh, over 12.60 lakh youths who are eligible out of the 18 lakh have not enrolled themselves in the voters’ list,” Sai Babu said. As elections are round the corner, the forum urged youngsters who have attained the age of 18 to collect Form-6 from offices of local tahsildars and civic bodies, and vote for the first time in 2019 elections.