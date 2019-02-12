AgriGold depositors told to furnish proof

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the State government allotted Rs 250 crore to be disbursed to victims of AgriGold scam who deposited Rs 10,000 and below in the company, Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials have directed all the depositors in the State to approach District Legal Service Authority and get their bonds verified for disbursal of their monies.

Upon directives received from the High Court, the State government released Rs 250 crore on February 7 as an immediate mitigation measure to provide solace to the AgriGold depositors. In a press release, Additional Director General of Police, CID, directed the depositors to approach DSLA centres in the respective District collectorates along with their original fixed deposit bonds and other proofs.