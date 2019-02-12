Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amit Shah doing 'below the belt' politics: Chandrababu Naidu on BJP chief's open letter

Naidu made the remarks after Shah in an open letter slammed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and said that the TDP chief has destroyed the trust of the people.

Published: 12th February 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condemned BJP president Amit Shah's open letter and said," They (BJP) are hitting me below the belt. PM and Shah have to maintain the decorum.”

Speaking to the media here, Naidu said, “I condemn all this. He has written a letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh. They are hitting me below the belt. PM and Shah have to maintain the decorum.”

"Tomorrow we are gathering here at 10:15 am. From here, we will rally and go to the President. We are 11 members only, we will give the representation to him," he added.

Naidu made the remarks after Shah in an open letter slammed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and said that the TDP chief has destroyed the trust of the people.

The BJP president said, "Andhra Pradesh chief minister knows that his political fortunes are declining rapidly and so he was back to theatrics in his desperation for grabbing headlines. Naidu’s “delusional politics” is about to end."

“Chandrababu Naidu has broken the trust of the people of Andhra Pradesh. His delusional politics is about to end. He is going too far by personally attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

In his letter posted on social media, Shah said people will teach Naidu a befitting lesson in the coming elections for joining hands with the Congress, which bifurcated the state in a “unilateral, hasty and unscientific manner, ignoring” its interests.

Naidu held a daylong protest at the Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday demanding special status for the state.

TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Amit Shah BJP TDP Andhra Special Status

