Andhra woman tortured by husband for 20 years for not bearing child, rescued

The woman, Mohammad Gousia, had married Shaik Mohammad Peer, a jewellery shop owner, about 20 years ago.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  In heart-wrenching incident, a woman was deserted by her husband and left to live for years in a dilapidated house with one meal a day and without basic facilities like a toilet, electricity, drinking water, etc. After several years of living in abject conditions, the hapless woman, who has lost her mental balance due to prolonged starvation and lack of care, was finally rescued on Monday while her husband was arrested.

The woman, Mohammad Gousia, had married Shaik Mohammad Peer, a jewellery shop owner, about 20 years ago. Peer was upset because Gousia did not bear children and she had suffered three abortions. Peer later married another woman in 2003 without the knowledge of his first wife.

Peer’s second marriage turned Gosia's life upside down as he started neglecting her and left her to live alone in the decrepit house at Nakash Street, amidst crawling rats and insects. Peer had reportedly received Rs 2 lakh and 10 tolas gold as dowry at the time of marriage, would send her one meal a day, exclaimed her brothers. Peer had reportedly received Rs 2 lakh and 10 tolas gold as dowry at the time of marriage to Gousia.

Finally, Gousia’s brothers sought human rights forum convener K Jayasri for help. She visited Gosia's house on Monday and immediately lodged a complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 against Peer.

Onset of depression
Gousia refused to go and live with her parents lest she would fall in the esteem of her brothers and sisters-in-law and chose to fend for herself. After years of living under the strain of loneliness and lack of care, she slipped into depression. 

TAGS
Domestic Violence

