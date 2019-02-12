Home States Andhra Pradesh

Devotees leave sans holy dip due to lack of showers at Medaram jatara

On Sunday over 10,000 people faced a lot of problems as there was neither water in the Jampanna Vagu nor the showers were in place for them to take bath.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

A sea of devotees thronging Medaram Jatara to get a glimpse of tribal goddesses, in Bhupalpally. (File| Express photo)

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Devotees visiting Medaram to offer prayer to tribal deities Sammakka-Saralamma as part of mini Medaram jatara were not able to take a holy dip at Jampanna Vagu with officials not setting up shower facility at the vagu. Many devotees in order to avoid rush during the four-day jatara beginning February 20, have already started visiting the shrine.

On Sunday over 10,000 people faced a lot of problems as there was neither water in the Jampanna Vagu nor the showers were in place for them to take bath. “We are not happy with the arrangements. I came with my family to have darshan, but there is no water in the vagu. The entire visit has gone waste,” R Srihari of Hanamkonda stated.

Similar views were expressed by most of the visitors. They argue that the officials were well aware that devotees visit Medaram throughout the year, did not make permanent arrangements. The visitors alleged that though only a week is left for the mini Medaram, the officials have not started making arrangements such as permanent or mobile toilets.

However, officials claim that since it’s a mini-jatara, arrangements would be made just three to four days ahead of the jatara. Hence there is no shower facility at Jampanna Vagu now. The visitors are not aware of the facts and were blaming the district administration for lack of showers, the officials said.

According to Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)  Eturnagaram project officer V Chakradhar Rao, about  30 showers would be set up at the Jampanna Vagu for devotees to take bath. Besides,  changing rooms would be set up for women devotees, he informed. 

“Three wells located at the Jampanna Vagu would be desilted and water would be supplied through them for taking bath. Apart from this 32 toilets would be set and drinking water would be made available for visitors,” he said. The project officer stated that district collector would hold a meeting soon to discuss the arrangements.

