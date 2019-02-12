Hyd bags Swachhata excel award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Monday announced national Swachhata Excellence Award to Hyderabad under cities livelihood category with population over 10 lakh.

MoHUA has selected the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) under ‘’Cities with population over one million category’’ for engaging community-based organisations like Self Help Groups, Informal Waste Pickers (IWP) in sanitation and solid waste management and running of dry resource centres by women.