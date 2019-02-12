Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress chief Jagan cautions against Naidu’s ‘evil’ tactics

The Leader of the Opposition said after doing nothing for the State in the last four-and-a-half years, Naidu announced a number of welfare schemes a few months before the elections to lure the voters.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing Samara Sankharavam in Anantapur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked his party cadre to be alert as Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is using all “mischievous” tactics to lure the voters to win the ensuing elections. The Leader of the Opposition said after doing nothing for the State in the last four-and-a-half years, Naidu announced a number of welfare schemes a few months before the elections to lure the voters. 

Addressing a meeting of YSRC booth committee members here on Monday, he alleged that the Chief Minister announced disbursement of money to women under Pasupu Kumkuma Scheme, increased social security pensions and implemented unemployment dole scheme only to influence the voters.

In fact, most of the schemes announced by Naidu were copied from the YSRCP’s Navaratnalu welfare schemes, he said. “Naidu deceived all communities. Names of over 59,18,000 YSRC sympathisers were removed from the voters list.

In the 2014 elections, the difference of votes between the Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP was about five lakh,” the Leader of the Opposition reminded.  Jagan said that the government was using the intelligence officials to identify and buy YSRCP leaders in rural areas and asked his cadre to be alert to check the mischievous tactics of Naidu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Congress YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp