YSR Congress chief Jagan cautions against Naidu’s ‘evil’ tactics

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked his party cadre to be alert as Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is using all “mischievous” tactics to lure the voters to win the ensuing elections. The Leader of the Opposition said after doing nothing for the State in the last four-and-a-half years, Naidu announced a number of welfare schemes a few months before the elections to lure the voters.

Addressing a meeting of YSRC booth committee members here on Monday, he alleged that the Chief Minister announced disbursement of money to women under Pasupu Kumkuma Scheme, increased social security pensions and implemented unemployment dole scheme only to influence the voters.

In fact, most of the schemes announced by Naidu were copied from the YSRCP’s Navaratnalu welfare schemes, he said. “Naidu deceived all communities. Names of over 59,18,000 YSRC sympathisers were removed from the voters list.

In the 2014 elections, the difference of votes between the Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP was about five lakh,” the Leader of the Opposition reminded. Jagan said that the government was using the intelligence officials to identify and buy YSRCP leaders in rural areas and asked his cadre to be alert to check the mischievous tactics of Naidu.