Meena new Guntur IG

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RP Meena assumed charge as the South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG of Police on Monday. Incumbent IG KVV Gopala Rao handed over the charge to him. The new IG said that he will guide the SPs in conducting peaceful general elections in State. He said, “I am for ensuring law and order during elections in general and Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts in particular.”