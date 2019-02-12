Chandrababu Naidu fasts for special status, hits out at Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raising his demand for special-category status for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday held a day-long fast in New Delhi and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of betraying the people of the state by not fulfilling his promise of according special status.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, NC chairperson Farooq Abdullah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, NCP’s Majid Menon and DMK’s Tiruchy Siva were among the leaders of opposition parties who met Naidu and expressed their support to him.

Naidu is expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and will march from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to Jantar Mantar with party MPs, MLAs and MLCs to register his protest.

‘Keep personal attacks away’

“Don’t make personal attacks against me as I am doing my duty and we will not toler-ate any attack on our self respect,” Naidu said. Modi earlier claimed Naidu betrayed his father-in-law and has been losing elections. Opposition leaders slammed Modi for his remarks