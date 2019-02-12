Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu fasts for special status, hits out at Narendra Modi

Naidu is expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and will march from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to Jantar Mantar with party MPs, MLAs and MLCs to register his protest.

Published: 12th February 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with opposition leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Jairam Ramesh and Derek O’Brien, among others, in Delhi on Monday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raising his demand for special-category status for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday held a day-long fast in New Delhi and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of betraying the people of the state by not fulfilling his promise of according special status.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, NC chairperson Farooq Abdullah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, NCP’s Majid Menon and DMK’s Tiruchy Siva were among the leaders of opposition parties who met Naidu and expressed their support to him.

Naidu is expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and will march from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to Jantar Mantar with party MPs, MLAs and MLCs to register his protest.

‘Keep personal attacks away’

“Don’t make personal attacks against me as I am doing my duty and we will not toler-ate any attack on our self respect,” Naidu said. Modi earlier claimed Naidu betrayed his father-in-law and has been losing elections. Opposition leaders slammed Modi for his remarks

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Narendra Modi special status

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp