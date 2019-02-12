Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nothing wrong if Jagan joins anti-BJP front: Chandrababu  Naidu

Naidu took everyone by surprise by asking YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to join and support the non-BJP parties.

Published: 12th February 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 01:07 PM

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who observed a day-long Dharma Porata Deeksha in New Delhi on Monday, took everyone by surprise by asking YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to join and support the non-BJP parties. While interacting with mediapersons, Naidu, who on one hand charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jagan are hand in glove, on the other said, “If at all the YSRC wins one or two MP seats. Let him come and support us, there’s nothing wrong in it,” he said.

Alleging that the YSRC mobilised crowd for the public meeting addressed by Modi in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, Naidu said in turn the Prime Minister is protecting Jagan.“Today we are working together with those who are against Modi and the BJP. The coming together of more than 23 political parties, keeping aside their ideological differences to form the Mahagathbandhan, shows that they will fight tooth and nail to uphold the federal structure of Indian Constitution,” Naidu said.

Countering the Prime Minister’s allegation that there is Baap-Beta government in AP, Naidu said, “I am proud to be Lokesh’s father, Devansh’s grandfather and Bhuvaneswari’s husband. I am asking you (Modi) — who are you?”Meanwhile taking exception to the remarks made by the Prime Minister against him, Panchayat Raj and IT Minister Nara Lokesh dared the former to prove the charges.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Dharma Porata Deeksha on Monday, Lokesh questioned, “If we are corrupt then why good governance award was given to the TDP government? Didn’t the Centre led by Modi bestow 650 awards on AP?”

