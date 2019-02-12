Home States Andhra Pradesh

Son rapes 86-year-old bed-ridden woman in Andhra Pradesh

In a shocking incident, an 86-year-old bed-ridden woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her son in an act of revenge over some property dispute.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, an 86-year-old bed-ridden woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her son in an act of revenge over some property dispute. The accused was said to be under the influence of alcohol when he committed the heinous crime. The incident, which happened at Akunuru village in  Vuyyuru mandal of Krishna district on Friday night, came to light on Monday.

Following the victim’s statement, police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.
According to Vuyyuru Circle Inspector P Kasi Viswanath, the 48-year-old accused, Sivaiah, is a lorry driver by profession. In her statement, the victim told police that her son returned around 10 pm on Friday in an inebriated state after a long trip to Odisha, Assam and West Bengal. As soon as he returned home, the elderly woman had some argument with him, police said.

Enraged over this, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted his mother and fled. “Since the victim is bed-ridden and suffering from various ailments, she could not defend herself. The issue came to light when neighbours noticed her crying in pain on Monday,” said Kasi Viswanath.

On receiving information, Vuyyuru police reached the spot and collected the statement from the victim and registered a case against her son. She was rushed to the government hospital for treatment. 
The victim has three sons and the accused is the younger of them. “None of her other two sons was at home when the incident happened. After doctors confirming that it was a case of sexual assault, we registered a case of rape,” Kasi Viswanath added.

