Srikakulam man ends life in Delhi for special category demand

The deceased, Davala Arjun Rao, was a resident of Kinthali village in Ponduru mandal of Srikakulam district.

12th February 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A differently-abled man from Srikakulam, who went to the national capital to participate in the AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison outside Andhra Bhawan on Monday. Chief Minister Naidu announced an exgratia of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The deceased, Davala Arjun Rao, was a resident of Kinthali village in Ponduru mandal of Srikakulam district. His both legs were paralysed in a road accident more than a decade ago and he was confined to a wheel-chair ever since. Arjun Rao, however, took active part in the SCS agitations in his village, friends and relatives of the deceased said.

According to information reaching here, Arjun Rao travelled by one of the special trains arranged by the State government to ferry the supporters of SCS to Delhi. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Arjun Rao ended his life by consuming poison. Around 7 am, police were informed by Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV).

