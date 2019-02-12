Technical Advisory Committee clears Polavaram revised cost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development that could help expedite Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project construction, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) gave its nod to the much-awaited revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project for an outlay of Rs 55,557.87 crore. The TAC headed by UP Singh, who is also the Secretary of the Union Water Resource Ministry, gave the clearance for the revised cost estimates of the irrigation project.

An official team of the State government, led by Water Resource Department Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, went to Delhi on Sunday and explained in detail about the revised cost estimates of the project to the TAC during a meeting on Monday. The revised DPR will now have to get some more clearances as part of the due process. However, this will be a smooth affair.

After the TAC approval, the proposal will go for investment clearance. Officials associated with the preparation of DPR, said once the investment clearance is given, the file then move to the finance ministry for approval.Expressing happiness over getting the TAC clearance, Shashi Bhushan Kumar told TNIE that this is a major milestone for the Polavaram project. “Once the project cost is fixed by the TAC, there will not be any hurdles in the way of project as all the remaining clearances are procedural and will be carried forward,’’ he said.

The project cost put at `16,010 crore in 2010-11, was revised after the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 came into force. The AP government submitted the Revised Cost Estimates of the national project with an outaly of `55,557.87 crore to the Centre in August, 2017. The increase in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement costs accounted for major part of the escalation the project estimates.