YSRC, BJP flay Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu for wasting public money on Delhi ‘drama’    

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the CM is organising fake ‘deekshas’ in Delhi by misusing public money.

Published: 12th February 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Dharma Porata Deeksha-Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president Naidu sat on a one-day hunger strike on Monday demanding that the Centre fulfil promises made during Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014 (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Alleging that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is playing dramas in the name of organising a Dharma Porata Deeksha in Delhi for special category status to AP, YSRC and BJP leaders launched a broadside against the former for misusing public money for party needs.

Recalling that it was Naidu, who had said those States with SCS have achieved nothing and hailed the package announced by the Centre in lieu of SCS, former minister and YSRC leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy ridiculed Naidu for staging a ‘deeksha’ for SCS now.Describing the housing scheme as a scam, he alleged that while Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana is a broker in the scam, Naidu’s son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is getting a share.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the CM is organising fake ‘deekshas’ in Delhi by misusing public money. Going by the recent SC verdict, that Naidu will have to payback the public money spent for other purposes, the BJP MP demanded. 

Meanwhile, the government’s expenditure for transportation, lodging and boarding facilities to people who left for Delhi from across AP is drawing the Opposition’s criticism. The Opposition leaders alleged that apart from `1.12 crore for hiring two trains, the State government has spent more than `10 crore for accommodation and other purposes.

