Another blow to Andhra Pradesh Congress as Kotla Suryaprakash set to join TDP on February 18

KURNOOL: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is all set to join the Telugu Desam Party on February 18 during the visit of TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Kurnool. Kotla will join the yellow brigade at a public function to be held at Kodumur town of Kurnool district in the presence of Naidu.

Kotla has decided to leave the Congress after conducting meetings with his followers, who suggested him to join the ruling party, said Rajasekhar, a close follower of Kotla family. The strongman of Kurnool politics said he had taken the decision to join the ruling TDP as per the aspirations of his followers.

The move came as a big shock to the Congress, which is on a revival path in the State after the whitewash in the 2014 Assembly and general elections. Losing the support of one of the most influential political family in the district will have a negative impact on the grand old party in the elections.

The move is expected to have an impact on the poll prospects in the district, especially in Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency, according to political observers. Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, son of former Chief Minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, has won thrice from Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency. He has also served as Union Minister in the administration of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. His wife Kotla Sujathamma was an MLA of Dhone Assembly segment in the district.