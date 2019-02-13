Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another blow to Andhra Pradesh Congress as Kotla Suryaprakash set to join TDP on February 18

Kotla has decided to leave the Congress after conducting meetings with his followers, who suggested him to join the ruling party, said Rajasekhar, a close followers of Kotla family.

Published: 13th February 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress, TDP, Kotla

Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is all set to join the Telugu Desam Party on February 18 during the visit of TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Kurnool. Kotla will join the yellow brigade at a public function to be held at Kodumur town of Kurnool district in the presence of Naidu. 

Kotla has decided to leave the Congress after conducting meetings with his followers, who suggested him to join the ruling party, said Rajasekhar, a close follower of Kotla family. The strongman of Kurnool politics said he had taken the decision to join the ruling TDP as per the aspirations of his followers.

The move came as a big shock to the Congress, which is on a revival path in the State after the whitewash in the 2014 Assembly and general elections. Losing the support of one of the most influential political family in the district will have a negative impact on the grand old party in the elections. 

The move is expected to have an impact on the poll prospects in the district, especially in Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency, according to political observers. Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, son of former Chief Minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, has won thrice from Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency. He has also served as Union Minister in the administration of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. His wife Kotla Sujathamma was an MLA of Dhone Assembly segment in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy TDP Andhra Pradesh Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp