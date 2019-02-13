CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for Krishna river barrage

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a barrage across Krishna river from Vykuntapuram in Guntur district to Damaluru village in Krishna district. The new barrage with a length of 3.068 km across Krishna river will connect Amaravati from Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway in Krishna district.

At present, the Pulichintala project stores 30 tmcft of water and releasing excess water into Krishna river. But due to lack of storage facility, the excess water from Prakasam barrage is going waste into the sea. According to sources, during the recent rains, over 11 tmcft of floodwater from Prakasam barrage flowed into Bay of Bengal.

The master plan drafted by Singapore planners also suggested construction of a barrage across Krishna river, between Vijayawada and old Amaravati. In order to store excess water, the State had also decided to construct a barrage across Krishna river.