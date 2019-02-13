Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for Krishna river barrage

The master plan drafted by Singapore planners also suggested construction of a barrage across Krishna river, between Vijayawada and old Amaravati.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | AP)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a barrage across Krishna river from Vykuntapuram in Guntur district to Damaluru village in Krishna district. The new barrage with a length of 3.068 km across Krishna river will connect Amaravati from Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway in Krishna district.

At present, the Pulichintala project stores 30 tmcft of water and releasing excess water into Krishna river. But due to lack of storage facility, the excess water from Prakasam barrage is going waste into the sea. According to sources, during the recent rains, over 11 tmcft of floodwater from Prakasam barrage flowed into Bay of Bengal.

The master plan drafted by Singapore planners also suggested construction of a barrage across Krishna river, between Vijayawada and old Amaravati. In order to store excess water, the State had also decided to construct a barrage across Krishna river. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Krishna river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp