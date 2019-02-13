Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dissidence in Nellore TDP to fore as three leaders denied tickets

Published: 13th February 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  After the announcement of candidates for Nellore City, Rural and Sarvepalli constituencies, the ruling party has decided to discuss with dissident leaders, who have expressed dissatisfaction over the decision of the party. Nellore City Mayor Abdul Aziz, Kovur aspirant Pellakuru Srinivasulu Reddy and Anam Jayakumar Reddy, who aspired for Nellore Rural constituency seat, have expressed their dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, TDP district president Beeda Ravichandra and others will present these three leaders before party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for a solution which would give a breather to the district leadership. 
The ruling party confirmed seats to Ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for Sarvepalli constituency, Dr P Narayana for Nellore City and former minister Adala Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore Rural. “Naidu has chosen contestants for the three seats and will announce candidates for other constituencies in the district shortly,” Ravichandra said. 

He said that Chandrababu Naidu would discuss with Abdul Aziz, Pellakur Srinivasulu Reddy, Atmakur former in-charge GM Kanna Babu and others. There has been a dispute between Ravichandra and Aziz for some time now. 

Further, Ravichandra contacted Pellakuru Srinivasulu Reddy in Nellore and tried to pacify him. 
 Anam Jayakumar Reddy, who failed to get an assurance for Nellore Rural, has also expressed dissent with the party’s district president saying his brother Anam Vivekananda Reddy was also deceived earlier.

TAGS
TDP Nellore City

Comments

