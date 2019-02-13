DSC merit list on Feb 15

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The merit list for recruitment of teachers under the 2018 DSC examination, which was held in two schedules, will be released on February 15. At a news conference on Tuesday, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that a total of 7,902 teacher posts will be filled in the State through the DSC 2018.

The examination was conducted in two phases -- on December 24, 2018 and January 4.

As per the notified vacancies in all the departments, there are 4,514 posts in the School Education, 1,100 in the Municipal Adminstration, 500 posts in Agency areas and 300 in plain area, 909 in AP Model Schools, 175 posts in AP Residential Schools and 404 posts in APBC Welfare Residential Schools.