‘Lover’ booked in girl’s murder case

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After two friends were attacked by miscreants when they were sitting alone in a secluded place in Navuluru of Mangalagiri mandal on Monday night–resulting in the death of one of them, the police registered two cases following complaints lodged by Chenchu Srinivas and the deceased girl’s brother, Prabhakar.

Srinivas (25) and Angadi Jyothi (23), who were sitting near the International Cricket Stadium, were beaten mercilessly with iron rods and the two miscreants also sexually assaulted the girl, following which she succumbed on the spot to her head injuries. Srinivas, who was severely injured in the attack, was admitted to a hospital by the police.

Based on the complaint by Prabhakar, a case was booked against Srinivas. The complainant said that he was also a culprit in the case. Mangalagiri police have collected evidences from the crime scene and are verifying footage from nearby CCTVs and data from phone calls to nab the culprits. Srinivas, when he was interrogated by the police at the hospital, said the two men attacked them with iron rods. He added that Jyothi screamed for help when the duo tried to rape her.

According to Circle Inspector P Balaji, Jyothi, who had completed her masters in pharmacy, had come to Mangalagiri on Monday afternoon to make her resume from an internet cafe. Srinivas, who was also in town, took her to the stadium near VUDA grounds on a two-wheeler.

The police received the information about the incident around 9 pm and found Srinivas screaming for help upon arriving at the scene. By then, the culprits had fled from the spot. AP Women Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari consoled the deceased’s family and urged police to nab the culprits at the earliest.