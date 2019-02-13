Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Lover’ booked in girl’s murder case

Based on the complaint by  Prabhakar, a case was booked against Srinivas.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  After two friends were attacked by miscreants when they were sitting alone in a secluded place in Navuluru of Mangalagiri mandal on Monday night–resulting in the death of one of them, the police registered two cases following complaints lodged by Chenchu Srinivas and the deceased girl’s brother, Prabhakar.  

Srinivas (25) and Angadi Jyothi (23), who were sitting near the International Cricket Stadium, were beaten mercilessly with iron rods and the two miscreants also sexually assaulted the girl, following which she succumbed on the spot to her head injuries. Srinivas, who was severely injured in the attack, was admitted to a hospital by the police. 

Based on the complaint by  Prabhakar, a case was booked against Srinivas. The complainant said that he was also a culprit in the case. Mangalagiri police have collected evidences from the crime scene and are verifying footage from nearby CCTVs and data from phone calls to nab the culprits. Srinivas, when he was interrogated by the police at the hospital, said the two men attacked them with iron rods. He added that Jyothi screamed for help when the duo tried to rape her. 

According to Circle Inspector P Balaji, Jyothi, who had completed her masters in pharmacy, had come to Mangalagiri on Monday afternoon to make her resume from an internet cafe. Srinivas, who was also in town, took her to the stadium near VUDA grounds on a two-wheeler. 

The police received the information about the incident around 9 pm and found Srinivas screaming for help upon arriving at the scene. By then, the culprits had fled from the spot. AP Women Commission chairperson Nannapaneni  Rajakumari consoled the deceased’s family and urged police to nab the culprits at the earliest. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp